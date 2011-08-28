BARCELONA Aug 28 Real Madrid coach Jose
Mourinho, under fire over an eye-poking incident during a game
against Barcelona, believes he should have lived 100 years ago
at a time when people were less hypocritical.
The flamboyant Portuguese is being investigated by the
Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) after he jabbed a finger into
the eye of Barca assistant coach Tito Vilanova during a mass
brawl that marred this month's Spanish Super Cup match.
In an interview with daily El Mundo published on Sunday,
Mourinho said that these days there were "very few people who
have truth as a fundamental principle, non-hypocrisy", something
which had existed "during the era of our grandparents and
great-grandparents".
"It's precisely the opposite now: people are hypocritical,
you don't say what you think, you're not sincere, you're not
honest, you think about surviving however you can," the
48-year-old former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager added.
"I may be mistaken but I always say what I think, what I
feel, without fear of the consequences.
"And not many people accept that. I will never change. Yes,
I should have lived 100 years ago."
Mourinho's Real side begin their bid to end Barca's
three-year stranglehold on the La Liga title at Real Zaragoza
later on Sunday (1800 GMT), his second season in charge of the
nine-times European champions.
Last season was something of a disappointment by his high
standards, Real winning only the King's Cup as Barca triumphed
in the domestic league and the European Champions League.
Mourinho told El Mundo he had no thoughts of leaving what he
said was "without doubt the most important club in the world".
"That is not entering my head because this is a unique
experience," he said.
"I am satisifed here, very excited. I have the feeling I am
in the ideal place. I wouldn't change it for anything.
"I think it was Nietzsche, and this more than 100 years ago,
who said that whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger. That
is what is happening to me".
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for more soccer news