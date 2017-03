MADRID Aug 3 Real Madrid have agreed to sign Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from La Liga rivals Levante on a six-year contract, the European champions said on Sunday.

"The player will be presented on Tuesday ... on the VIP tribune at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after undergoing the necessary medical examination," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)