MADRID May 28 Real Madrid have denied a report in an Italian newspaper that claimed the La Liga club had made an offer to buy Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

"Real Madrid have had no contact either with Juventus or the player's agent and, as a consequence, the reports published in this newspaper are completely false," Real said on their website on Thursday (www.realmadrid.com).

France international Pogba, 22, has been a key part of Juve's run to the brink of a treble of trophies this season.

The Turin-based club comfortably secured a fourth straight Serie A title, beat Lazio to win the Italian Cup and will take on Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Pogba's header set up former Real striker Alvaro Morata to score the goal that sent Juve through to the showpiece in Berlin on June 6 at Real's expense.

According to reports in Spain, Barca are also keen to sign Pogba, who had a troubled stint with English Premier League side Manchester United before joining Juve in 2012.

He has a market value of 50 million euros ($55 million), according to website Transfermarkt.de.

($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)