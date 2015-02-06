BARCELONA Feb 6 Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has suffered a hamstring tear that could keep him out for up to six weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Friday.

Ramos limped off during the first half of Real's victory over Sevilla on Wednesday and tests revealed a more serious injury than first anticipated.

"A torn hamstring in his left leg has been diagnosed and we will wait to see how it evolves," Real said in a statement on their website.

Ramos is a leader at the back for Carlo Ancelotti's side and has also scored important goals this season. He will miss several games starting with the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)