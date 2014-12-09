* Real set record with 4-0 win against Ludogorets

* La Liga side last failed to win in September

* Ancelotti hails 'extraordinary' Real players (Adds Ancelotti quotes)

MADRID, Dec 9 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed his "extraordinary" players after they set a Spanish record for consecutive victories of 19 thanks to a 4-0 success at home to Ludogorets in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Real surpassed the previous record they jointly held with Barcelona, who won 18 matches in a row in all competitions between October 2005 and January 2006.

European champions Real last failed to win when they were humbled 2-1 at home by city rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga game in September.

"I have an extraordinary group (of players) and I never tire of saying it," Ancelotti told a news conference after the match at a festive Bernabeu stadium.

"I could not imagine winning 19 games in a row after the defeat to Atletico," added the Italian, who led Real to a record-extending 10th European crown in 2013-14 in his first season in charge.

"I knew we would fix what had not gone well but not in this way."

OVERALL RECORD

Brazilian side Coritiba hold the overall record for most consecutive wins in all competitions, according to Guinness World Records.

The South Americans won 24 straight games between February and May 2011 spread between the Paranaense state championship and the Brazilian Cup.

Real's 19 wins have come in La Liga (11), the Champions League (six) and the King's Cup (two).

Their latest exploits will fuel expectations the club is set to extend and improve Ancelotti's contract, which runs until the end of next season.

"I have felt a lot of affection from the club and everything is going well and we have to fight to prolong the moment," Ancelotti said.

"I have a lot of affection for the players and I thank them whenever I can," added the 55-year-old, a Champions League winners with AC Milan as both player and coach.

Barca hold the record for the most La Liga wins in a row of 16 set under Pep Guardiola in the 2010-11 season.

Real, the current La Liga leaders, can make it 12 straight victories in Spain's top flight when they play at Almeria on Friday before heading to the Club World Cup in Morocco. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)