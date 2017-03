MADRID Dec 9 Real Madrid set a Spanish record for consecutive victories in all competitions of 19 when they beat visiting Ludogorets 4-0 in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Real surpassed the previous record they jointly held with Barcelona, who won 18 matches in a row between October 2005 and January 2006.

Real, the European champions, last failed to win when they were beaten 2-1 by city rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga game in September. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)