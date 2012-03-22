MADRID, March 22 Nine-times European champions
Real Madrid have unveiled plans to build a $1 billion holiday
resort in the United Arab Emirates that is due to open in
January 2015.
'Real Madrid Resort Island' will be supported by the
government of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the club said on
Thursday.
A presentation at the Bernabeu showed plans for sports
facilities, a marina, luxury hotels and villas, an amusement
park, a club museum and a futuristic 10,000-seat stadium with
one side open to the sea.
"It is a decisive and strategic step that will strengthen
our institution in the Middle East and Asia," said Real
president Florentino Perez.
The 430,000-square metre facility is expected to attract
around one million visitors in 2015.
Real said the artificial island's location put it
equidistant between Europe and the Far East, adding that more
than half of their estimated 300 million followers were based in
Asia.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)