MADRID, July 22 Real Madrid have signed Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez from Monaco, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodriguez that will see keep him at the club for the next six seasons," Real said in a statement on their website.

The World Cup's Golden Boot winner with six goals will be presented at the Bernabeu later on Tuesday and is Real's second major signing of this transfer window after Germany midfielder Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich.

No details of the fee for Rodriguez were disclosed but media reports said it was around 80 million euros ($107.9 million).

