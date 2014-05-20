BARCELONA May 20 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is confident he will have recovered from a persistent thigh injury in time for Saturday's Champions League final.

The FIFA Ballon d'Or winner, top scorer in La Liga this season with 31 goals, has been suffering recurring thigh problems since early April and has spent the last two weeks concentrating on being ready for the Lisbon showdown against Atletico Madrid.

His last match was away to Valladolid on May 7 where a 1-1 draw practically ended Real's La Liga title hopes and Ronaldo lasted less than 10 minutes before limping off.

"I feel good but still not 100 percent. I hope to be ready for Saturday," the Portuguese told Real Madrid TV on Tuesday.

The Portuguese missed the last two games of the season and is still not back to full training.

"It is my first day out on the pitch and I feel ok and happy," he said.

"Playing during the week and weekends means it is normal that the body has a negative response. Unfortunately I have had a few problems but if you look around Europe the same thing is happening and players are getting injured.

"Nobody wants to miss a final, a final we have been aiming for and it is obviously important. If the body can't do it then it is not the end of the world but I will be there, I am confident." (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)