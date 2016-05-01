May 1 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury and could be fit to face Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has not featured since April 20, but could return for the second leg having missed last week's 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old Portuguese trained with his team mates during the first half of Sunday's session before working out on the pitch alone, Real said on their website.

Striker Karim Benzema also continued his recovery from a hamstring injury and Alvaro Arbeloa - who has not played since early April - completed some running exercises.

Ronaldo leads the Champions League scoring charts with 16 goals this season, including a hat-trick in the quarter-final second-leg victory over Wolfsburg. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)