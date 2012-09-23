MADRID, Sept 23 Real Madrid's La Liga match at city rivals Rayo Vallecano was in danger of being abandoned in bizarre circumstances on Sunday after Rayo president Raul Martin Presa said the lighting at Rayo's Estadio de Vallecas stadium had been sabotaged.

With the game due to kickoff at 9.30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) and the stadium in semi-darkness, Presa told Spanish television unidentified persons had cut the cables on some of the lights.

"We are trying to get them working as quickly as possible so we can play the match," Presa said as workmen toiled up at the top of the arena.

The gates to the stadium were still locked and fans had not yet been able to enter due to security concerns, he added.

"The police will have to conduct the necessary investigations," he said.

Champions Real are looking to get their get their campaign back on track after taking only four points from their first four matches. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)