BARCELONA Jan 24 Joining Real Madrid is a dream that has come true for Brazilian Lucas Silva, his former coach Marcelo Oliveira has said, while describing the midfielder as a "diamond".

The talented Silva, who played for Cruzeiro, has agreed a contract until June 2020 for a reported fee of 14 million euros ($15.7 million) and will be presented at the Bernabeu on Monday.

Real won the chase to bring in the creative 21-year-old, who is able to dictate play from the middle of the pitch and will be a useful under-study to Toni Kroos this season as he gains first team experience.

"I have been talking with Lucas and he is very happy as one of his dreams has come true. (Real Madrid coach Carlo) Ancelotti has got a real diamond," Oliveira, who manages Cruzeiro, told Spanish newspaper As.

"He is a technical player with good vision, he can make precise 30-40 metre passes and has a strong shot.

"I have been behind him when he has shot from outside the area and believe me he has a lot of potential that can be further exploited. He will push those who are already in his position.

"He will need to adapt now to a new formation but I am sure he will develop a lot alongside the quality at Real Madrid."

Real were weakened in midfield with the departure of Xabi Alonso to Bayern Munich ahead of this season and there has been a lot of pressure on Kroos as Ancelotti has used alternatives Sami Khedira and Asier Illarramendi sparingly.

Khedira is in a contractual dispute with Real and is expected to leave at the end of this season while Illarramendi has failed to progress as predicted following a big money move from Real Sociedad.

Ancelotti has said publicly that Illarramendi remains an important member of his squad but he has struggled to impose himself in the midfield when he has had chances.

Silva's arrival could prompt his departure with Athletic Bilbao favourites to sign him. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)