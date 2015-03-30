PARIS, March 30 Zinedine Zidane has said he would be willing to become Real Madrid head coach although he was not in a hurry.

"Of course, if the role is offered to me I would agree to it but once again there is an amazing coach in place," Zidane, the Real Madrid reserve coach, told Canal Plus.

"I've got time, I'm learning. I did not become the player I was in two years, it's the same in coaching."

The 42-year-old former France midfielder, who helped his country win the 1998 World Cup on home soil, was current Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's assistant when they became European champions for the 10th time last season.

"I've learnt a lot from Carlo Ancelotti and he knows how highly I think of him. He is the perfect coach for Real Madrid, despite what people are saying," Zidane added.

Real are second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona after losing the Clasico 2-1 at the Camp Nou on March 22. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)