MADRID, June 2 Former Spanish international Juan Carlos Valeron, one of La Liga's most popular players, was unable to control his emotions as he bid farewell to Deportivo La Coruna after they succumbed to relegation again on Saturday.

The 37-year-old playmaker has been at the club for 13 years but could do little as they lost 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad slipping down from 17th into the bottom three on the final day, to make a swift return to the second division.

"I am here to say I am no longer a part of Deportivo," Valeron told a news conference flanked by president Augusto Cesar Lendoiro, and backed by the squad.

"I think it is time to end my cycle in La Coruna. I am very upset by the situation, for what has happened tonight.

"I had hoped to do this in different circumstances, with top-flight status assured, but it wasn't to be. It's difficult to express my feelings," he said with tears in his eyes, as he thanked the club, the fans and his team mates.

"I hope in the future we will be able to cross paths again. I am not retiring, but we will see what happens in the coming weeks."

Valeron was one of the most gifted Spanish midfielders of his generation, and was hugely popular with Depor fans, and regularly won applause from rival crowds as well.

His career looked to be over when he suffered a series of serious knee injuries, but he returned and grew in stature at the club as it went through relegation in 2011, only to return again last year

"The last few years have been really draining on a personal level," he said. "I've reached the limits of what I can do, with the responsibility I have take on here."

Deportivo, who won the league title in 2000 and regularly played in European competition in the early part of the last decade, slipped into administration this season and are one of a number of Spanish clubs with serious financial difficulties.

SOUR NOTE

Depor finished 19th, two points from safety, and dropped into the second division with Real Mallorca and Real Zaragoza, who have also both suffered administration recently.

Mallorca won 4-2 at home to Real Valladolid but went down after 16 years in the top-flight, while Zaragoza, the winners of the 1995 European Cup winners Cup, finished bottom after a 3-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo escaped from the drop zone to finish 17th with a 1-0 home win over Espanyol, who had nothing left to play for, but a sour note was struck in the referee's match report.

The Spanish league has made it one of their priorities to combat match-fixing, and sports daily Marca has run a string of worrying reports over the last week with anonymous people connected with the game recounting their experiences of it in La Liga.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz wrote: "At 11:58 in the car park at Balaidos, before the standard pre-match meeting, Espanyol's match delegate Jose Maria Calzon said in a jocular manner 'We were fixing everything, we don't need you, even to do the refereeing' in front of everyone present.

"This was captured by a television camera."