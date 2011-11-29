Nov 29 La Liga result and standings on Tuesday.
Barcelona 4 Rayo Vallecano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 13 11 1 1 46 10 34
2 Barcelona 14 9 4 1 42 7 31
3 Valencia 13 8 3 2 21 13 27
-------------------------
4 Levante 13 8 2 3 23 12 26
-------------------------
5 Malaga 13 7 2 4 17 16 23
6 Sevilla 13 5 6 2 13 10 21
-------------------------
7 Osasuna 13 4 6 3 16 25 18
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 5 4 19 16 17
9 Espanyol 13 5 2 6 10 15 17
10 Atletico Madrid 13 4 4 5 18 20 16
11 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 15 19 16
12 Villarreal 13 3 5 5 11 19 14
13 Getafe 13 3 4 6 14 19 13
14 Real Betis 13 4 1 8 12 19 13
15 Real Mallorca 12 3 4 5 10 17 13
16 Granada CF 12 3 3 6 5 12 12
17 Real Sociedad 13 3 3 7 12 20 12
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 13 3 3 7 12 21 12
19 Real Zaragoza 13 2 4 7 12 27 10
20 Racing Santander 13 1 6 6 9 20 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Racing Santander v Villarreal (1700)
Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid (1700)
Barcelona v Levante (1900)
Valencia v Espanyol (2100)
Playing on Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Real Sociedad v Malaga (1500)
Osasuna v Real Betis (1700)
Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Granada CF v Real Zaragoza (2030)
Playing on Monday
Sevilla v Getafe (2000)
