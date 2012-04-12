April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
La Liga matches on Thursday
Racing Santander 0 Real Mallorca 3
Sevilla 3 Real Zaragoza 0
Villarreal 2 Malaga 1
Wednesday, April 11
Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 4
Granada CF 2 Athletic Bilbao 2
Sporting Gijon 3 Levante 2
Valencia 4 Rayo Vallecano 1
Tuesday, April 10
Barcelona 4 Getafe 0
Osasuna 2 Espanyol 0
Real Sociedad 1 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 32 26 4 2 104 28 82
2 Barcelona 32 24 6 2 94 23 78
3 Valencia 32 14 10 8 50 38 52
-------------------------
4 Malaga 32 15 5 12 48 45 50
-------------------------
5 Levante 32 14 6 12 46 44 48
6 Osasuna 32 11 13 8 37 52 46
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 32 12 9 11 39 33 45
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 32 10 12 10 47 44 42
9 Atletico Madrid 32 11 9 12 43 41 42
10 Espanyol 32 11 9 12 39 43 42
11 Getafe 32 11 9 12 33 43 42
12 Real Mallorca 32 10 10 12 35 40 40
13 Rayo Vallecano 32 12 4 16 49 57 40
14 Real Betis 32 11 6 15 39 45 39
15 Real Sociedad 32 10 8 14 39 48 38
16 Granada CF 32 10 6 16 30 48 36
17 Villarreal 32 8 11 13 33 46 35
-------------------------
18 Real Zaragoza 32 7 7 18 28 59 28
19 Sporting Gijon 32 7 7 18 32 60 28
20 Racing Santander 32 4 13 15 23 51 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 14
Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1800)
Levante v Barcelona (2000)
Sunday, April 15
Espanyol v Valencia (1000)
Malaga v Real Sociedad (1400)
Real Betis v Osasuna (1400)
Real Zaragoza v Granada CF (1400)
Villarreal v Racing Santander (1400)
Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca (1600)
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (1930)
Monday, April 16
Getafe v Sevilla (1900)
