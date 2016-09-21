Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Celta Vigo 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Granada CF 1 Athletic Club 2 Real Madrid 1 Villarreal 1 Real Sociedad 4 Las Palmas 1 Tuesday, September 20 Malaga 2 Eibar 1 Sevilla 1 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 2 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 10 6 11 3 Barcelona 5 3 1 1 14 6 10 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 5 2 3 0 11 2 9 ------------------------- 5 Las Palmas 5 3 0 2 12 9 9 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 5 3 0 2 6 5 9 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 8 7 7 9 Eibar 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 10 Sporting Gijon 5 2 1 2 5 9 7 11 Alaves 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 12 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 13 Malaga 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 14 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 15 Leganes 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 16 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 17 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 7 11 2 ------------------------- 18 Osasuna 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 19 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 6 12 2 20 Valencia 4 0 0 4 5 10 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Deportivo Coruna v Leganes (1800) Osasuna v Espanyol (1800) Valencia v Alaves (2000) Friday, September 23 Real Betis v Malaga (1845) Saturday, September 24 Eibar v Real Sociedad (1100) Sporting Gijon v Barcelona (1415) Athletic Club v Sevilla (1630) Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1845) Sunday, September 25 Leganes v Valencia (1000) Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1415) Villarreal v Osasuna (1630) Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1845) Monday, September 26 Alaves v Granada CF (1845)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------