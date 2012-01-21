Jan 21 La Liga results and standings on
Saturday.
Real Betis 1 Sevilla 1
Real Sociedad 0 Atletico Madrid 4
Racing Santander 1 Getafe 2
Espanyol 3 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 18 15 1 2 63 17 46
2 Barcelona 18 12 5 1 55 11 41
3 Valencia 18 10 4 4 28 19 34
-------------------------
4 Levante 18 9 3 6 25 22 30
-------------------------
5 Espanyol 19 8 4 7 21 21 28
6 Athletic Bilbao 18 6 8 4 26 19 26
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 19 7 5 7 30 27 26
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 19 6 8 5 20 20 26
9 Osasuna 18 6 8 4 21 30 26
10 Malaga 18 7 4 7 21 24 25
11 Getafe 19 6 6 7 20 25 24
12 Real Betis 19 7 2 10 22 27 23
13 Rayo Vallecano 18 6 4 8 21 27 22
14 Real Sociedad 19 5 6 8 17 27 21
15 Racing Santander 19 4 8 7 15 23 20
16 Real Mallorca 18 4 7 7 16 24 19
17 Granada CF 19 5 4 10 12 26 19
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 18 5 3 10 18 30 18
19 Villarreal 18 3 7 8 15 28 16
20 Real Zaragoza 18 2 5 11 14 33 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Osasuna v Valencia (1100)
Rayo Vallecano v Real Mallorca (1500)
Malaga v Barcelona (1700)
Levante v Real Zaragoza (1845)
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2030)
Playing on Monday
Villarreal v Sporting Gijon (2000)