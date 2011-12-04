Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 La Liga results and standings on Sunday. Atletico Madrid 3 Rayo Vallecano 1 Granada CF 1 Real Zaragoza 0 Osasuna 2 Real Betis 1 Real Mallorca 1 Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Sociedad 3 Malaga 2
Played on Saturday Barcelona 5 Levante 0 Racing Santander 1 Villarreal 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Real Madrid 3 Valencia 2 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 14 12 1 1 49 10 37 2 Barcelona 15 10 4 1 47 7 34 3 Valencia 14 9 3 2 23 14 30 ------------------------- 4 Levante 14 8 2 4 23 17 26 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 14 7 2 5 19 19 23 6 Sevilla 13 5 6 2 13 10 21 ------------------------- 7 Osasuna 14 5 6 3 18 26 21 ------------------------- 8 Atletico Madrid 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 9 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 6 4 20 17 18 10 Espanyol 14 5 2 7 11 17 17 11 Rayo Vallecano 15 4 4 7 16 22 16 12 Granada CF 13 4 3 6 6 12 15 13 Real Sociedad 14 4 3 7 15 22 15 14 Real Mallorca 13 3 5 5 11 18 14 15 Villarreal 14 3 5 6 11 20 14 16 Getafe 13 3 4 6 14 19 13 17 Real Betis 14 4 1 9 13 21 13 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 14 2 6 6 10 20 12 19 Sporting Gijon 14 3 3 8 12 24 12 20 Real Zaragoza 14 2 4 8 12 28 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday Sevilla v Getafe (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (