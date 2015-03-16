March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, March 16
Getafe 0 Real Sociedad 1
Sunday, March 15
Malaga 2 Cordoba 0
Real Madrid 2 Levante 0
Sevilla 3 Elche 0
Almeria 0 Villarreal 0
Saturday, March 14
Celta Vigo 1 Athletic Club 2
Eibar 0 Barcelona 2
Rayo Vallecano 3 Granada CF 1
Espanyol 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Friday, March 13
Valencia 2 Deportivo Coruna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 27 21 2 4 78 16 65
2 Real Madrid 27 21 1 5 77 24 64
3 Valencia 27 17 6 4 48 22 57
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 27 17 5 5 51 23 56
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 27 16 4 7 49 33 52
6 Villarreal 27 14 7 6 43 24 49
-------------------------
7 Malaga 27 13 5 9 31 30 44
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 27 10 6 11 25 32 36
9 Espanyol 27 9 6 12 32 37 33
10 Real Sociedad 27 8 9 10 30 36 33
11 Celta Vigo 27 8 8 11 28 31 32
12 Rayo Vallecano 27 10 2 15 32 50 32
13 Getafe 27 8 5 14 24 37 29
14 Eibar 27 7 6 14 26 38 27
15 Elche 27 7 6 14 23 48 27
16 Almeria 27 6 7 14 22 40 25
17 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 7 14 23 44 25
-------------------------
18 Levante 27 6 7 14 23 51 25
19 Granada CF 27 4 10 13 18 43 22
20 Cordoba 27 3 9 15 19 43 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation