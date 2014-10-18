Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Athletic Club 1 Celta Vigo 1
Cordoba 1 Malaga 2
Barcelona 3 Eibar 0
Levante 0 Real Madrid 5
Friday, October 17
Granada CF 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 8 7 1 0 22 0 22
2 Real Madrid 8 6 0 2 30 9 18
3 Valencia 7 5 2 0 17 4 17
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 7 5 1 1 13 8 16
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 7 4 2 1 12 7 14
6 Celta Vigo 8 3 4 1 13 11 13
-------------------------
7 Malaga 8 3 3 2 7 8 12
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
9 Rayo Vallecano 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
10 Espanyol 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
11 Almeria 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
12 Eibar 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
13 Granada CF 8 2 2 4 5 12 8
14 Getafe 7 2 1 4 4 11 7
15 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 8 11 5
16 Athletic Club 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
17 Elche 7 1 2 4 7 16 5
-------------------------
18 Levante 8 1 2 5 4 20 5
19 Cordoba 8 0 4 4 5 13 4
20 Deportivo Coruna 7 1 1 5 8 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Valencia (1500)
Elche v Sevilla (1700)
Villarreal v Almeria (1900)
Monday, October 20
Real Sociedad v Getafe (1845)