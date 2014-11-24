Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 24
Granada CF 0 Almeria 0
Sunday, November 23
Elche 2 Cordoba 2
Levante 2 Valencia 1
Rayo Vallecano 1 Celta Vigo 0
Villarreal 2 Getafe 1
Saturday, November 22
Atletico Madrid 3 Malaga 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Sociedad 0
Eibar 0 Real Madrid 4
Barcelona 5 Sevilla 1
Friday, November 21
Athletic Club 3 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 10 0 2 46 11 30
2 Barcelona 12 9 1 2 30 6 28
3 Atletico Madrid 12 8 2 2 23 12 26
-------------------------
4 Valencia 12 7 3 2 24 11 24
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 12 7 2 3 19 16 23
6 Malaga 12 6 3 3 15 12 21
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 12 5 5 2 17 12 20
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 12 5 3 4 17 14 18
9 Athletic Club 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
10 Getafe 12 4 2 6 9 16 14
11 Rayo Vallecano 12 4 2 6 15 24 14
12 Eibar 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
13 Levante 12 3 3 6 9 26 12
14 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 12 16 11
15 Granada CF 12 2 5 5 6 17 11
16 Real Sociedad 12 2 4 6 12 16 10
17 Almeria 12 2 4 6 9 14 10
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 12 21 10
19 Elche 12 2 4 6 12 24 10
20 Cordoba 12 0 7 5 10 20 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation