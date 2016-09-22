Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday Thursday, September 22 Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes 2 Osasuna 1 Espanyol 2 Valencia 2 Alaves 1 Wednesday, September 21 Celta Vigo 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Granada CF 1 Athletic Club 2 Real Madrid 1 Villarreal 1 Real Sociedad 4 Las Palmas 1 Tuesday, September 20 Malaga 2 Eibar 1 Sevilla 1 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 2 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 10 6 11 3 Barcelona 5 3 1 1 14 6 10 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 5 2 3 0 11 2 9 ------------------------- 5 Las Palmas 5 3 0 2 12 9 9 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 5 3 0 2 6 5 9 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 8 7 7 9 Eibar 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 10 Leganes 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 11 Sporting Gijon 5 2 1 2 5 9 7 12 Alaves 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 13 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 14 Malaga 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 15 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 9 12 5 16 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 17 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 ------------------------- 18 Valencia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 19 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 6 12 2 20 Osasuna 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Real Betis v Malaga (1845) Saturday, September 24 Eibar v Real Sociedad (1100) Sporting Gijon v Barcelona (1415) Athletic Club v Sevilla (1630) Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1845) Sunday, September 25 Leganes v Valencia (1000) Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1415) Villarreal v Osasuna (1630) Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1845) Monday, September 26 Alaves v Granada CF (1845)