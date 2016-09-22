Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 22
Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes 2
Osasuna 1 Espanyol 2
Valencia 2 Alaves 1
Wednesday, September 21
Celta Vigo 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Granada CF 1 Athletic Club 2
Real Madrid 1 Villarreal 1
Real Sociedad 4 Las Palmas 1
Tuesday, September 20
Malaga 2 Eibar 1
Sevilla 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 13 4 13
2 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
3 Barcelona 5 3 1 1 14 6 10
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 5 2 3 0 11 2 9
-------------------------
5 Las Palmas 5 3 0 2 12 9 9
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 5 3 0 2 6 5 9
-------------------------
8 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
9 Eibar 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 Leganes 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
11 Sporting Gijon 5 2 1 2 5 9 7
12 Alaves 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
13 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
14 Malaga 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
15 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 9 12 5
16 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 7 11 5
17 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
-------------------------
18 Valencia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3
19 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 6 12 2
20 Osasuna 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 23
Real Betis v Malaga (1845)
Saturday, September 24
Eibar v Real Sociedad (1100)
Sporting Gijon v Barcelona (1415)
Athletic Club v Sevilla (1630)
Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1845)
Sunday, September 25
Leganes v Valencia (1000)
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1415)
Villarreal v Osasuna (1630)
Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday, September 26
Alaves v Granada CF (1845)