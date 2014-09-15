Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, September 15
Eibar 0 Deportivo Coruna 1
Sunday, September 14
Granada CF 0 Villarreal 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Elche 3
Sevilla 2 Getafe 0
Valencia 3 Espanyol 1
Saturday, September 13
Celta Vigo 2 Real Sociedad 2
Barcelona 2 Athletic Club 0
Malaga 0 Levante 0
Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 2
Friday, September 12
Almeria 1 Cordoba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 Valencia 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
6 Granada CF 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
9 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Elche 3 1 1 1 4 6 4
11 Malaga 3 1 1 1 1 3 4
12 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
13 Real Madrid 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
14 Eibar 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
15 Getafe 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
16 Rayo Vallecano 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
17 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
19 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
20 Levante 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation