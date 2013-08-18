Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Barcelona 7 Levante 0 Osasuna 1 Granada CF 2 Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1 Sevilla 1 Atletico Madrid 3 Saturday, August 17 Real Sociedad 2 Getafe 0 Real Valladolid 1 Athletic Bilbao 2 Valencia 1 Malaga 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 2 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Bilbao 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Granada CF 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Celta Vigo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rayo Vallecano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Espanyol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Almeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Osasuna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Real Betis 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Real Valladolid 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Malaga 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 18 Sevilla 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 19 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Levante 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-6: Champions League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Rayo Vallecano v Elche (1800) Celta Vigo v Espanyol (2000) Almeria v Villarreal (2000)