UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Alaves 1 Real Madrid 4 Atletico Madrid 4 Malaga 2 Barcelona 1 Granada CF 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Sevilla 1 Friday, October 28 Leganes 0 Real Sociedad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 28 10 24 2 Barcelona 10 7 1 2 30 12 22 3 Atletico Madrid 10 6 3 1 25 6 21 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 10 6 3 1 18 13 21 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 9 5 4 0 16 5 19 ------------------------- 6 Real Sociedad 10 5 1 4 16 12 16 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 9 5 0 4 14 12 15 ------------------------- 8 Celta Vigo 9 4 1 4 13 17 13 9 Las Palmas 9 3 3 3 17 15 12 10 Eibar 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 11 Malaga 10 3 3 4 14 14 12 12 Real Betis 9 3 2 4 11 19 11 13 Alaves 10 2 4 4 10 15 10 14 Leganes 10 3 1 6 9 19 10 15 Valencia 9 3 0 6 13 18 9 16 Sporting Gijon 10 2 3 5 8 19 9 17 Espanyol 9 1 5 3 12 17 8 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 9 2 2 5 6 14 8 19 Osasuna 9 1 3 5 11 19 6 20 Granada CF 10 0 3 7 8 24 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Eibar v Villarreal (1100) Athletic Club v Osasuna (1515) Real Betis v Espanyol (1730) Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1945) Monday, October 31 Deportivo Coruna v Valencia (1945)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.