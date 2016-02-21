Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Athletic Club 0 Real Sociedad 1
Atletico Madrid 0 Villarreal 0
Granada CF 1 Valencia 2
Malaga 1 Real Madrid 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Sevilla 2
Saturday, February 20
Celta Vigo 3 Eibar 2
Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 2
Espanyol 1 Deportivo Coruna 0
Real Betis 1 Sporting Gijon 1
Friday, February 19
Levante 3 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 25 20 3 2 67 20 63
2 Atletico Madrid 25 17 4 4 35 11 55
3 Real Madrid 25 16 6 3 71 24 54
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 25 14 7 4 30 18 49
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 25 11 8 6 36 26 41
-------------------------
6 Celta Vigo 25 11 5 9 38 44 38
-------------------------
7 Eibar 25 10 6 9 40 34 36
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 25 10 5 10 35 35 35
9 Real Sociedad 25 9 6 10 35 34 33
10 Deportivo Coruna 25 6 14 5 33 31 32
11 Valencia 25 7 10 8 30 26 31
12 Malaga 25 8 7 10 22 22 31
13 Real Betis 25 6 9 10 19 34 27
14 Getafe 25 7 5 13 26 39 26
15 Rayo Vallecano 25 6 7 12 34 51 25
16 Espanyol 25 7 4 14 22 48 25
17 Sporting Gijon 25 6 6 13 28 42 24
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 25 5 6 14 24 40 21
19 Levante 25 5 5 15 24 45 20
20 Granada CF 25 5 5 15 26 51 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation