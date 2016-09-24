Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Athletic Club 3 Sevilla 1
Eibar 2 Real Sociedad 0
Las Palmas 2 Real Madrid 2
Sporting Gijon 0 Barcelona 5
Friday, September 23
Real Betis 1 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
2 Barcelona 6 4 1 1 19 6 13
3 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
-------------------------
5 Las Palmas 6 3 1 2 14 11 10
-------------------------
6 Eibar 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 5 2 3 0 11 2 9
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
9 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 8 11 8
10 Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
11 Leganes 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
12 Sporting Gijon 6 2 1 3 5 14 7
13 Alaves 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
14 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
15 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 9 12 5
16 Malaga 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
17 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
-------------------------
18 Valencia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3
19 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 6 12 2
20 Osasuna 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Leganes v Valencia (1000)
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1415)
Villarreal v Osasuna (1630)
Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday, September 26
Alaves v Granada CF (1845)