Oct 23 La Liga results and standings
on Sunday.
Atletico Madrid 1 Real Mallorca 1
Osasuna 3 Real Zaragoza 0
Real Betis 0 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Sociedad 0 Getafe 0
Valencia 1 Athletic Bilbao 1
Villarreal 0 Levante 3
Played on Saturday
Barcelona 0 Sevilla 0
Malaga 0 Real Madrid 4
Racing Santander 0 Espanyol 1
Sporting Gijon 2 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Levante 8 6 2 0 14 3 20
2 Real Madrid 8 6 1 1 28 6 19
3 Barcelona 8 5 3 0 26 4 18
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 8 4 4 0 8 4 16
------------------------
5 Valencia 8 4 3 1 11 8 15
6 Malaga 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
------------------------
7 Real Betis 8 4 0 4 10 13 12
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 8 4 0 4 7 11 12
9 Atletico Madrid 8 2 4 2 9 7 10
10 Osasuna 8 2 4 2 9 15 10
11 Athletic Bilbao 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
12 Real Mallorca 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
13 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 3 3 8 11 9
14 Real Zaragoza 8 2 3 3 9 16 9
15 Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
16 Villarreal 8 1 4 3 7 14 7
17 Getafe 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 8 1 2 5 2 10 5
19 Sporting Gijon 8 1 1 6 5 12 4
20 Racing Santander 8 0 4 4 4 13 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
