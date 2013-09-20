Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 20
Osasuna 2 Elche 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 4 4 0 0 14 4 12
1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 14 4 12
3 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 10 5 10
-------------------------
4 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 8 4 10
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 4 3 0 1 8 6 9
6 Espanyol 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
9 Levante 4 1 2 1 2 8 5
10 Malaga 4 1 1 2 7 4 4
11 Real Betis 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
12 Granada CF 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
12 Real Valladolid 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
14 Getafe 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
15 Valencia 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
16 Elche 5 0 3 2 4 8 3
17 Osasuna 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
-------------------------
18 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 0 3 4 12 3
19 Almeria 4 0 2 2 8 11 2
20 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 21
Real Sociedad v Malaga (1400)
Almeria v Levante (1600)
Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona (1800)
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday, September 22
Real Betis v Granada CF (1000)
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1500)
Real Madrid v Getafe (1700)
Valencia v Sevilla (1900)
Monday, September 23
Espanyol v Athletic Club (2000)