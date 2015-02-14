Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Granada CF 0 Athletic Club 0 Malaga 0 Espanyol 2 Real Madrid 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Sevilla 3 Cordoba 0 Friday, February 13 Almeria 2 Real Sociedad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 23 19 0 4 72 22 57 2 Barcelona 22 17 2 3 62 13 53 3 Atletico Madrid 22 16 2 4 47 20 50 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 23 14 3 6 39 26 45 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 22 13 5 4 40 20 44 6 Villarreal 22 12 5 5 37 20 41 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 23 10 5 8 25 27 35 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 30 34 29 9 Eibar 22 7 6 9 25 31 27 10 Celta Vigo 22 6 7 9 21 24 25 11 Real Sociedad 23 5 9 9 24 31 24 12 Athletic Club 23 6 6 11 20 31 24 13 Deportivo Coruna 23 6 6 11 20 36 24 14 Getafe 22 6 5 11 18 30 23 15 Almeria 23 6 5 12 22 36 23 16 Rayo Vallecano 22 7 2 13 22 40 23 17 Elche 22 5 5 12 20 42 20 ------------------------- 18 Levante 22 4 7 11 17 38 19 19 Granada CF 23 3 10 10 14 35 19 20 Cordoba 23 3 9 11 17 36 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Valencia v Getafe (1100) Barcelona v Levante (1600) Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1800) Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (2000) Monday, February 16 Eibar v Elche (1945)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.