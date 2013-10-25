Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, October 25
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 9 8 1 0 28 6 25
2 Atletico Madrid 9 8 0 1 21 7 24
3 Real Madrid 9 7 1 1 19 9 22
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
-------------------------
5 Getafe 9 5 1 3 14 11 16
6 Athletic Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
-------------------------
8 Valencia 9 4 1 4 12 13 13
9 Levante 9 3 4 2 9 14 13
10 Elche 9 3 3 3 10 12 12
11 Sevilla 9 2 4 3 15 16 10
12 Real Sociedad 9 2 4 3 8 10 10
13 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
14 Malaga 9 2 3 4 11 9 9
15 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9
16 Real Betis 9 2 2 5 9 12 8
17 Granada CF 9 2 2 5 5 10 8
-------------------------
18 Osasuna 9 2 1 6 6 13 7
19 Celta Vigo 9 1 3 5 8 13 6
20 Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 20 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 26
Malaga v Celta Vigo (1400)
Barcelona v Real Madrid (1600)
Elche v Granada CF (1800)
Levante v Espanyol (2000)
Sunday, October 27
Sevilla v Osasuna (1100)
Villarreal v Valencia (1600)
Real Sociedad v Almeria (1800)
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (2000)
Monday, October 28
Getafe v Athletic Club (2100)