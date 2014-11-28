Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 28
Real Sociedad 3 Elche 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 10 0 2 46 11 30
2 Barcelona 12 9 1 2 30 6 28
3 Atletico Madrid 12 8 2 2 23 12 26
-------------------------
4 Valencia 12 7 3 2 24 11 24
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 12 7 2 3 19 16 23
6 Malaga 12 6 3 3 15 12 21
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 12 5 5 2 17 12 20
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 12 5 3 4 17 14 18
9 Athletic Club 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
10 Getafe 12 4 2 6 9 16 14
11 Rayo Vallecano 12 4 2 6 15 24 14
12 Real Sociedad 13 3 4 6 15 16 13
13 Eibar 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
14 Levante 12 3 3 6 9 26 12
15 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 12 16 11
16 Granada CF 12 2 5 5 6 17 11
17 Almeria 12 2 4 6 9 14 10
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 12 21 10
19 Elche 13 2 4 7 12 27 10
20 Cordoba 12 0 7 5 10 20 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 29
Getafe v Athletic Club (1500)
Espanyol v Levante (1700)
Malaga v Real Madrid (1900)
Celta Vigo v Eibar (2100)
Sunday, November 30
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1100)
Sevilla v Granada CF (1600)
Cordoba v Villarreal (1800)
Valencia v Barcelona (2000)
Monday, December 1
Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1945)