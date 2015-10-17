Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Eibar 1 Sevilla 1 Barcelona 5 Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Betis 1 Espanyol 3 Real Madrid 3 Levante 0 Valencia 3 Malaga 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 18 2 18 2 Barcelona 8 6 0 2 17 11 18 3 Villarreal 7 5 1 1 12 5 16 ------------------------- 4 Celta Vigo 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 7 4 1 2 10 4 13 ------------------------- 6 Eibar 8 3 4 1 11 7 13 ------------------------- 7 Deportivo Coruna 7 3 3 1 12 7 12 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 8 3 3 2 7 5 12 9 Espanyol 8 4 0 4 10 17 12 10 Real Betis 8 3 2 3 8 12 11 11 Sevilla 8 2 3 3 8 12 9 12 Sporting Gijon 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 13 Athletic Club 7 2 1 4 8 10 7 14 Getafe 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 15 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 1 5 8 17 7 16 Real Sociedad 7 1 3 3 6 7 6 17 Malaga 8 1 3 4 3 7 6 ------------------------- 18 Levante 8 1 3 4 6 15 6 19 Las Palmas 7 1 2 4 6 9 5 20 Granada CF 7 1 1 5 5 13 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1000) Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1400) Getafe v Las Palmas (1615) Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Club (1830) Monday, October 19 Sporting Gijon v Granada CF (1830)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.