Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 0 Malaga 0 Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Almeria 2 Levante 2 Friday, September 20 Osasuna 2 Elche 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 18 4 15 2 Atletico Madrid 5 5 0 0 16 4 15 3 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 10 5 10 ------------------------- 4 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 4 3 0 1 8 6 9 6 Espanyol 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 8 Levante 5 1 3 1 4 10 6 9 Malaga 5 1 2 2 7 4 5 10 Celta Vigo 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 11 Real Betis 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 12 Granada CF 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 13 Getafe 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 14 Real Valladolid 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 15 Almeria 5 0 3 2 10 13 3 16 Valencia 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 17 Elche 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 ------------------------- 18 Osasuna 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 19 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 0 4 4 16 3 20 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Real Betis v Granada CF (1000) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1500) Real Madrid v Getafe (1700) Valencia v Sevilla (1900) Monday, September 23 Espanyol v Athletic Club (2000)