March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Malaga 1 Alaves 2
Sevilla 1 Leganes 1
Valencia 1 Sporting Gijon 1
Friday, March 10
Espanyol 4 Las Palmas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 26 18 6 2 76 21 60
2 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 59
3 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 57
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 52
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 26 15 3 8 42 36 48
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 26 12 9 5 38 19 45
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 26 12 5 9 32 30 41
-------------------------
8 Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39
9 Espanyol 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
10 Alaves 27 9 10 8 28 33 37
11 Celta Vigo 25 10 5 10 39 44 35
12 Las Palmas 27 8 8 11 43 45 32
13 Valencia 27 8 6 13 36 47 30
14 Real Betis 26 7 7 12 28 42 28
15 Malaga 27 6 8 13 33 45 26
16 Leganes 27 6 7 14 22 41 25
17 Deportivo Coruna 26 5 9 12 29 41 24
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 27 4 7 16 24 55 19
19 Sporting Gijon 27 4 6 17 28 56 18
20 Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club (1100)
Deportivo Coruna v Barcelona (1515)
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1730)
Real Madrid v Real Betis (1945)
Monday, March 13
Osasuna v Eibar (1945)