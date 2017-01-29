Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Athletic Club 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Espanyol 3 Sevilla 1
Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1
Real Madrid 3 Real Sociedad 0
Saturday, January 28
Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Eibar 3 Deportivo Coruna 1
Leganes 0 Celta Vigo 2
Villarreal 2 Granada CF 0
Friday, January 27
Osasuna 1 Malaga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 46
2 Barcelona 20 12 6 2 52 18 42
3 Sevilla 20 13 3 4 43 28 42
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 20 10 6 4 34 16 36
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 20 11 2 7 31 28 35
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 20 9 7 4 28 14 34
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 20 9 5 6 26 22 32
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30
9 Espanyol 20 7 8 5 28 27 29
10 Eibar 20 8 5 7 28 29 29
11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 25
12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 24
13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 23
14 Malaga 20 5 7 8 28 34 22
15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 19
16 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 19
17 Leganes 20 4 6 10 15 33 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 20 3 4 13 20 39 13
19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 10
20 Granada CF 20 1 7 12 16 44 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 30
Las Palmas v Valencia (1945)