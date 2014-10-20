Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
Real Sociedad 1 Getafe 2
Sunday, October 19
Atletico Madrid 2 Espanyol 0
Deportivo Coruna 3 Valencia 0
Elche 0 Sevilla 2
Villarreal 2 Almeria 0
Saturday, October 18
Athletic Club 1 Celta Vigo 1
Cordoba 1 Malaga 2
Barcelona 3 Eibar 0
Levante 0 Real Madrid 5
Friday, October 17
Granada CF 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 8 7 1 0 22 0 22
2 Sevilla 8 6 1 1 15 8 19
3 Real Madrid 8 6 0 2 30 9 18
-------------------------
4 Valencia 8 5 2 1 17 7 17
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
6 Villarreal 8 4 2 2 12 7 14
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 8 3 4 1 13 11 13
-------------------------
8 Malaga 8 3 3 2 7 8 12
9 Rayo Vallecano 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
10 Getafe 8 3 1 4 6 12 10
11 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 9 10 9
12 Eibar 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
13 Almeria 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
14 Granada CF 8 2 2 4 5 12 8
15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 1 5 11 19 7
16 Real Sociedad 8 1 2 5 9 13 5
17 Athletic Club 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
-------------------------
18 Elche 8 1 2 5 7 18 5
19 Levante 8 1 2 5 4 20 5
20 Cordoba 8 0 4 4 5 13 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation