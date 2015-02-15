Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Celta Vigo 2 Atletico Madrid 0
Barcelona 5 Levante 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Villarreal 0
Valencia 1 Getafe 0
Saturday, February 14
Granada CF 0 Athletic Club 0
Malaga 0 Espanyol 2
Real Madrid 2 Deportivo Coruna 0
Sevilla 3 Cordoba 0
Friday, February 13
Almeria 2 Real Sociedad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 23 19 0 4 72 22 57
2 Barcelona 23 18 2 3 67 13 56
3 Atletico Madrid 23 16 2 5 47 22 50
-------------------------
4 Valencia 23 14 5 4 41 20 47
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 23 14 3 6 39 26 45
6 Villarreal 23 12 5 6 37 22 41
-------------------------
7 Malaga 23 10 5 8 25 27 35
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 30 34 29
9 Celta Vigo 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
10 Eibar 22 7 6 9 25 31 27
11 Rayo Vallecano 23 8 2 13 24 40 26
12 Real Sociedad 23 5 9 9 24 31 24
13 Athletic Club 23 6 6 11 20 31 24
14 Deportivo Coruna 23 6 6 11 20 36 24
15 Getafe 23 6 5 12 18 31 23
16 Almeria 23 6 5 12 22 36 23
17 Elche 22 5 5 12 20 42 20
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 23 3 10 10 14 35 19
19 Levante 23 4 7 12 17 43 19
20 Cordoba 23 3 9 11 17 36 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 16
Eibar v Elche (1945)