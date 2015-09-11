Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Levante 1 Sevilla 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celta Vigo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
1 Eibar 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
4 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
5 Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 0 4
6 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
7 Granada CF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
8 Espanyol 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
9 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
9 Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Real Sociedad 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
11 Sporting Gijon 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
13 Levante 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
14 Sevilla 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
15 Las Palmas 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
15 Malaga 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
17 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
18 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
19 Getafe 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
20 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Espanyol v Real Madrid (1400)
Sporting Gijon v Valencia (1615)
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1830)
Real Betis v Real Sociedad (2000)
Sunday, September 13
Granada CF v Villarreal (1000)
Athletic Club v Getafe (1400)
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1615)
Malaga v Eibar (1830)
Monday, September 14
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Coruna (1830)