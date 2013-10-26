Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Elche 0 Granada CF 1
Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1
Levante 3 Espanyol 0
Malaga 0 Celta Vigo 5
Friday, October 25
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 30 7 28
2 Atletico Madrid 9 8 0 1 21 7 24
3 Real Madrid 10 7 1 2 20 11 22
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
-------------------------
5 Getafe 9 5 1 3 14 11 16
6 Athletic Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
-------------------------
7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
9 Valencia 9 4 1 4 12 13 13
10 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
11 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11
12 Sevilla 9 2 4 3 15 16 10
13 Real Sociedad 9 2 4 3 8 10 10
14 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
15 Celta Vigo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9
16 Malaga 10 2 3 5 11 14 9
17 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9
-------------------------
18 Real Betis 9 2 2 5 9 12 8
19 Osasuna 9 2 1 6 6 13 7
20 Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 20 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Sevilla v Osasuna (1100)
Villarreal v Valencia (1600)
Real Sociedad v Almeria (1800)
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (2000)
Monday, October 28
Getafe v Athletic Club (2100)