Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Elche 0 Granada CF 1 Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1 Levante 3 Espanyol 0 Malaga 0 Celta Vigo 5 Friday, October 25 Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 30 7 28 2 Atletico Madrid 9 8 0 1 21 7 24 3 Real Madrid 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 15 9 17 ------------------------- 5 Getafe 9 5 1 3 14 11 16 6 Athletic Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16 ------------------------- 7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 10 4 2 4 12 14 14 9 Valencia 9 4 1 4 12 13 13 10 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 11 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11 12 Sevilla 9 2 4 3 15 16 10 13 Real Sociedad 9 2 4 3 8 10 10 14 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10 15 Celta Vigo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9 16 Malaga 10 2 3 5 11 14 9 17 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9 ------------------------- 18 Real Betis 9 2 2 5 9 12 8 19 Osasuna 9 2 1 6 6 13 7 20 Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 20 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Sevilla v Osasuna (1100) Villarreal v Valencia (1600) Real Sociedad v Almeria (1800) Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (2000) Monday, October 28 Getafe v Athletic Club (2100)