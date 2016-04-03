BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Athletic Club 1 Granada CF 1 Eibar 1 Villarreal 2 Malaga 1 Espanyol 1 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 2 Saturday, April 2 Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 1 Celta Vigo 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2 Las Palmas 2 Valencia 1 Friday, April 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 31 24 4 3 87 26 76 2 Atletico Madrid 31 22 4 5 51 15 70 3 Real Madrid 31 21 6 4 89 29 69 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 31 16 9 6 39 26 57 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 31 14 7 10 44 52 49 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 31 14 6 11 49 40 48 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 31 13 9 9 44 37 48 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 31 10 10 11 30 29 40 9 Eibar 31 10 8 13 43 44 38 10 Real Sociedad 31 10 8 13 39 42 38 11 Deportivo Coruna 31 7 16 8 40 44 37 12 Las Palmas 31 10 6 15 34 43 36 13 Espanyol 31 10 6 15 32 57 36 14 Real Betis 31 8 10 13 28 45 34 15 Valencia 31 8 10 13 34 38 34 16 Rayo Vallecano 31 7 10 14 43 63 31 17 Granada CF 31 7 8 16 33 57 29 ------------------------- 18 Getafe 31 7 7 17 28 54 28 19 Sporting Gijon 30 7 6 17 32 52 27 20 Levante 30 6 6 18 28 54 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Levante v Sporting Gijon (1830)
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.