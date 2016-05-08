May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Celta Vigo 1 Malaga 0
Eibar 1 Real Betis 1
Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0
Getafe 1 Sporting Gijon 1
Las Palmas 0 Athletic Club 0
Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 1
Real Madrid 3 Valencia 2
Real Sociedad 2 Rayo Vallecano 1
Sevilla 1 Granada CF 4
Villarreal 0 Deportivo Coruna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 37 28 4 5 109 29 88
2 Real Madrid 37 27 6 4 108 34 87
3 Atletico Madrid 37 27 4 6 61 18 85
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 44 33 64
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 37 17 9 11 51 57 60
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 37 17 8 12 55 44 59
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 37 14 10 13 50 47 52
-------------------------
8 Malaga 37 11 12 14 34 34 45
9 Real Sociedad 37 12 9 16 44 48 45
10 Las Palmas 37 12 8 17 44 49 44
11 Valencia 37 11 11 15 46 47 44
12 Eibar 37 11 10 16 47 57 43
13 Deportivo Coruna 37 8 18 11 45 59 42
14 Real Betis 37 10 12 15 32 51 42
15 Espanyol 37 11 7 19 36 72 40
16 Granada CF 37 10 9 18 46 66 39
17 Getafe 37 9 9 19 36 65 36
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 37 9 9 19 38 62 36
19 Rayo Vallecano 37 8 11 18 49 72 35
R20 Levante 37 8 8 21 36 67 32
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation