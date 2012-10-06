Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Rayo Vallecano 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Betis 2 Real Sociedad 0 Real Valladolid 1 Espanyol 1 Real Zaragoza 0 Getafe 1 Friday, October 5 Celta Vigo 2 Sevilla 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 17 5 18 2 Atletico Madrid 6 5 1 0 16 7 16 3 Malaga 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 ------------------------- 4 Real Betis 7 4 0 3 12 13 12 ------------------------- 5 Real Mallorca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Sevilla 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 ------------------------- 7 Real Madrid 6 3 1 2 12 5 10 ------------------------- 8 Real Valladolid 7 3 1 3 11 7 10 9 Getafe 7 3 1 3 8 10 10 10 Rayo Vallecano 7 3 1 3 9 14 10 11 Celta Vigo 7 3 0 4 9 8 9 12 Real Sociedad 7 3 0 4 8 11 9 13 Valencia 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 14 Levante 6 2 1 3 7 13 7 15 Real Zaragoza 7 2 0 5 5 9 6 16 Deportivo Coruna 7 1 3 3 9 14 6 17 Granada CF 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 ------------------------- 18 Athletic Bilbao 6 1 2 3 8 14 5 19 Osasuna 6 1 1 4 7 10 4 20 Espanyol 7 0 2 5 8 13 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Levante v Valencia (1000) Real Mallorca v Granada CF (1400) Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1600) Barcelona v Real Madrid (1750) Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1930)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.