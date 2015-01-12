Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 12
Rayo Vallecano 0 Cordoba 1
Sunday, January 11
Athletic Club 1 Elche 2
Barcelona 3 Atletico Madrid 1
Granada CF 1 Real Sociedad 1
Almeria 0 Sevilla 2
Saturday, January 10
Celta Vigo 1 Valencia 1
Eibar 2 Getafe 1
Malaga 1 Villarreal 1
Real Madrid 3 Espanyol 0
Friday, January 9
Levante 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 17 14 0 3 59 15 42
2 Barcelona 18 13 2 3 44 9 41
3 Atletico Madrid 18 12 2 4 35 18 38
4 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 28 17 36
5 Valencia 18 10 5 3 32 15 35
6 Villarreal 18 9 5 4 30 17 32
7 Malaga 18 9 4 5 22 18 31
8 Eibar 18 7 5 6 23 24 26
9 Celta Vigo 18 5 6 7 18 20 21
10 Espanyol 18 5 5 8 21 29 20
11 Rayo Vallecano 18 6 2 10 19 33 20
12 Real Sociedad 18 4 7 7 19 23 19
13 Athletic Club 18 5 4 9 15 23 19
14 Getafe 18 4 5 9 14 24 17
15 Cordoba 18 3 8 7 14 27 17
15 Deportivo Coruna 18 4 5 9 14 27 17
17 Almeria 18 4 4 10 15 27 16
18 Levante 18 3 7 8 13 33 16
19 Elche 18 3 5 10 17 35 14
20 Granada CF 18 2 8 8 11 29 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation