Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, January 12 Rayo Vallecano 0 Cordoba 1 Sunday, January 11 Athletic Club 1 Elche 2 Barcelona 3 Atletico Madrid 1 Granada CF 1 Real Sociedad 1 Almeria 0 Sevilla 2 Saturday, January 10 Celta Vigo 1 Valencia 1 Eibar 2 Getafe 1 Malaga 1 Villarreal 1 Real Madrid 3 Espanyol 0 Friday, January 9 Levante 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 17 14 0 3 59 15 42 2 Barcelona 18 13 2 3 44 9 41 3 Atletico Madrid 18 12 2 4 35 18 38 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 28 17 36 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 18 10 5 3 32 15 35 6 Villarreal 18 9 5 4 30 17 32 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 18 9 4 5 22 18 31 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 18 7 5 6 23 24 26 9 Celta Vigo 18 5 6 7 18 20 21 10 Espanyol 18 5 5 8 21 29 20 11 Rayo Vallecano 18 6 2 10 19 33 20 12 Real Sociedad 18 4 7 7 19 23 19 13 Athletic Club 18 5 4 9 15 23 19 14 Getafe 18 4 5 9 14 24 17 15 Cordoba 18 3 8 7 14 27 17 15 Deportivo Coruna 18 4 5 9 14 27 17 17 Almeria 18 4 4 10 15 27 16 ------------------------- 18 Levante 18 3 7 8 13 33 16 19 Elche 18 3 5 10 17 35 14 20 Granada CF 18 2 8 8 11 29 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation