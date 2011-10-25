Oct 25 La Liga results and standings on Tuesday
Granada CF 0 Barcelona 1
Sevilla 2 Racing Santander 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 9 6 3 0 27 4 21
2 Levante 8 6 2 0 14 3 20
3 Real Madrid 8 6 1 1 28 6 19
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 9 4 5 0 10 6 17
-------------------------
5 Valencia 8 4 3 1 11 8 15
6 Malaga 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
-------------------------
7 Real Betis 8 4 0 4 10 13 12
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 8 4 0 4 7 11 12
9 Atletico Madrid 8 2 4 2 9 7 10
10 Osasuna 8 2 4 2 9 15 10
11 Athletic Bilbao 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
12 Real Mallorca 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
13 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 3 3 8 11 9
14 Real Zaragoza 8 2 3 3 9 16 9
15 Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
16 Villarreal 8 1 4 3 7 14 7
17 Getafe 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 9 0 5 4 6 15 5
19 Granada CF 9 1 2 6 2 11 5
20 Sporting Gijon 8 1 1 6 5 12 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 26
Getafe v Osasuna (1800)
Levante v Real Sociedad (1800)
Rayo Vallecano v Malaga (1800)
Real Zaragoza v Valencia (1800)
Real Mallorca v Sporting Gijon (2000)
Real Madrid v Villarreal (2000)
Thursday, October 27
Espanyol v Real Betis (1800)
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Saturday, October 29
Valencia v Getafe (1600)
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1600)
Barcelona v Real Mallorca (1800)
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (2000)
Sunday, October 30
Sporting Gijon v Athletic Bilbao (1100)
Osasuna v Levante (1500)
Racing Santander v Real Betis (1700)
Atletico Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Monday, October 31
Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)