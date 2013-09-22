Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
Celta Vigo 0 Villarreal 0
Real Betis 0 Granada CF 0
Real Madrid 4 Getafe 1
Valencia 3 Sevilla 1
Saturday, September 21
Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 4
Real Sociedad 0 Malaga 0
Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Almeria 2 Levante 2
Friday, September 20
Osasuna 2 Elche 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 18 4 15
2 Atletico Madrid 5 5 0 0 16 4 15
3 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 12 5 13
4 Villarreal 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
5 Athletic Club 4 3 0 1 8 6 9
6 Espanyol 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
7 Real Sociedad 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
8 Celta Vigo 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
9 Valencia 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
10 Levante 5 1 3 1 4 10 6
11 Malaga 5 1 2 2 7 4 5
12 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
13 Granada CF 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
14 Real Valladolid 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
15 Getafe 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
16 Almeria 5 0 3 2 10 13 3
17 Elche 5 0 3 2 4 8 3
18 Osasuna 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
19 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 0 4 4 16 3
20 Sevilla 5 0 2 3 6 11 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 23
Espanyol v Athletic Club (2000)