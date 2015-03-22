Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Deportivo Coruna 0 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1 Real Sociedad 3 Cordoba 1 Villarreal 0 Sevilla 2 Saturday, March 21 Athletic Club 2 Almeria 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0 Granada CF 0 Eibar 0 Levante 0 Celta Vigo 1 Rayo Vallecano 1 Malaga 0 Friday, March 20 Elche 0 Valencia 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 28 22 2 4 80 17 68 2 Real Madrid 28 21 1 6 78 26 64 3 Valencia 28 18 6 4 52 22 60 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 28 18 5 5 53 23 59 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 28 17 4 7 51 33 55 6 Villarreal 28 14 7 7 43 26 49 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 28 13 5 10 31 31 44 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 28 11 6 11 27 33 39 9 Real Sociedad 28 9 9 10 33 37 36 10 Celta Vigo 28 9 8 11 29 31 35 11 Rayo Vallecano 28 11 2 15 33 50 35 12 Espanyol 28 9 7 12 32 37 34 13 Getafe 28 8 5 15 24 39 29 14 Eibar 28 7 7 14 26 38 28 15 Elche 28 7 6 15 23 52 27 16 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 8 14 23 44 26 17 Almeria 28 6 7 15 23 42 25 ------------------------- 18 Levante 28 6 7 15 23 52 25 19 Granada CF 28 4 11 13 18 43 23 20 Cordoba 28 3 9 16 20 46 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.