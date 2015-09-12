Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2
Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 6
Real Betis 1 Real Sociedad 0
Sporting Gijon 0 Valencia 1
Friday, September 11
Levante 1 Sevilla 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
2 Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 11 0 7
3 Celta Vigo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Eibar 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
6 Valencia 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
8 Real Betis 3 1 1 1 2 6 4
9 Granada CF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
10 Espanyol 3 1 0 2 2 9 3
11 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
12 Levante 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
13 Real Sociedad 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
13 Sporting Gijon 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
15 Sevilla 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
16 Las Palmas 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Malaga 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
18 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
19 Getafe 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
20 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Granada CF v Villarreal (1000)
Athletic Club v Getafe (1400)
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1615)
Malaga v Eibar (1830)
Monday, September 14
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Coruna (1830)