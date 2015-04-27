April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 27
Valencia 4 Granada CF 0
Sunday, April 26
Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 4
Malaga 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Sevilla 2 Rayo Vallecano 0
Almeria 2 Eibar 0
Saturday, April 25
Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0
Getafe 0 Levante 1
Espanyol 0 Barcelona 2
Real Sociedad 0 Villarreal 0
Friday, April 24
Cordoba 0 Athletic Club 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 33 26 3 4 91 19 81
2 Real Madrid 33 26 1 6 99 30 79
3 Atletico Madrid 33 22 6 5 64 26 72
-------------------------
4 Valencia 33 20 8 5 60 25 68
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 33 20 6 7 60 37 66
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 33 14 11 8 44 30 53
-------------------------
7 Malaga 33 13 8 12 36 39 47
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 33 13 7 13 33 37 46
9 Celta Vigo 33 11 9 13 39 38 42
10 Espanyol 33 11 9 13 39 42 42
11 Rayo Vallecano 33 13 2 18 38 61 41
12 Real Sociedad 33 9 12 12 36 43 39
13 Getafe 33 10 6 17 28 46 36
14 Elche 33 9 7 17 27 57 34
15 Levante 33 8 8 17 31 60 32
16 Eibar 33 8 7 18 28 46 31
17 Almeria 33 8 7 18 29 52 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 33 6 11 16 29 52 29
19 Granada CF 33 4 13 16 21 61 25
20 Cordoba 33 3 11 19 21 52 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation